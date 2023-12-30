69-year-old man seriously hurt after hit by car in Philadelphia's Kensington: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for a driver and the car they believe is in connection to an incident involving a pedestrian in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Saturday evening.

A 69-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital by fire medics and is listed as critical after getting struck by a car on the 400 block of East Indiana Avenue a little before 6 p.m.

Police said the man was on the south side of Indiana Avenue trying to cross the street mid-block to the north side while a red Toyota Matrix was traveling westbound. After the car struck the pedestrian, they said the driver backed up leaving the scene and went northbound on the 3000 block of Arbor Street.

The incident is under investigation by the Crash Investigation Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180, 3181, call 911, 215-686-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Philly Police.