4 men accused of assault, robbery in West Philly laundromat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was beaten and robbed in a West Philadelphia laundromat and police are looking for four suspects.

Police say a surveillance video shows four men following the victim inside the business at 51st and Market Streets.

They allegedly assaulted him, and police say they took his wallet and prescription medication.

The incident happened on Dec. 12 around noon.

If you have any information about this crime, call Philadelphia police.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 6:47 PM

