4 sets of twins born in 1 week at Pennsylvania hospital

Four sets of twins were born in one week at a hospital in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

In a post on Facebook, UPMC Central Pa said the staff at UPMC Lititz's Magee-Womens unit recently delivered four sets of twins. Of the eight newborns, there were three sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls.

Deborah Willwerth, president of UPMC Lititz, said this is the first time she can remember four sets of twins being born in one week. The hospital in Lancaster County described it as a "rare and memorable experience for all."

"We're just so grateful to serve our community, and we appreciate the trust families place in us to deliver their most precious gifts," Willwerth said in the post.

April Strepko, of Reinholds, delivered the first set of twin boys.

"Being in the hospital with three other sets of twins was a blessing," Strepko said in the Facebook post. "We are so thankful for the wonderful nurses and doctors at UPMC Magee-Womens who took such good care of us."

Lois Hoover, of Quarryville, also welcomed twin boys.

"We have six other children, and this is our first set of twins," Hoover said in the post. "Their siblings are incredibly excited."

Jailene Rosado, of Lancaster, delivered the third and final set of twin boys.

"This has been such a memorable and exciting experience," said Rosado, according to the post.

Chakria Corinne DePetrio, of Manheim, welcomed the twin girls.

"We're beyond grateful to the nurses and doctors at UPMC Lititz," DePetrio said in the post.

The staff at UPMC Lititz delivered 1,328 babies last year, and the hospital is on track to deliver 1,340 babies in 2025.