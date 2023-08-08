4-alarm fire devastates Vineland church

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Firefighters placed a four-alarm fire at Voice of Deliverance New Covenant Church in Vineland under control. The fire broke out around 10 p.m. on the 1400 block of East Chestnut Avenue Monday. It was placed under control around midnight.

Firefighters say the fire caused severe damage to the church and displaced residents living in a unit at the back of the property.

"They tried to knock it down and it just started traveling through the whole roof area and we went right away to a second-alarm to get some more man power, some more aerial devices and then the fourth alarm would bring another aerial device," said Vineland Fire Chief Luigi Tramontana Jr.

The church released the following statement:

"Right now, we are trying to process the loss. Once we have more information as to the cause of the fire we will have more to say. God is Good and he always provides for his people. As of this moment we don't have any information regarding upcoming services, but will be looking into alternatives tomorrow."

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.