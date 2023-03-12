3 people injured in Burlington County fire: officials

WRIGHTSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) – Three people were injured after a house in Wrightstown, Burlington County catches fire, officials say.

Crews responded to the scene along West Main Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

It took firefighters about two hours to put out the flames.

The three victims were rushed to local hospitals, authorities say.

No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.