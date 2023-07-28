Watch CBS News
$3 million winning scratch-off ticket sold at Upper Darby Acme

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- One lucky lotto player in Delaware County had the odds in their favor.

A winning $3-million scratch-off ticket was sold at the Acme on Lansdowne Avenue in Upper Darby.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning Fun Fortune Scratch-Off, which is a $30 game that offers prizes of up to 3 million.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 8:55 PM

