3 fall-inspired items added to menu at Citizens Bank Park for postseason

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fans are about to get their first taste of playoff baseball at Citizens Bank Park in more than a decade. Now, they'll have some new foods to taste at the ballpark too.

Aramark just unveiled a new fall-inspired menu.

It includes the Phillies Gobbler sandwich, featuring turkey, homemade stuffing and cranberry sage aioli with a side of gravy.

There's also Chickie's and Pete's Crabby Sweets, which are seasoned sweet potato fries served with warm cinnamon-maple sauce and cheese sauce.

To finish off the new menu is a dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth, the s'mores milkshake.

All three of these items will be available at Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Saturday.

Click here for more details on the Phillies-Braves National League Divisional Series.