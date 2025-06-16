Watch CBS News
Crime

Police recover SUV connected to deadly Broad Street hit-and-run in North Philadelphia, police say

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia police recover SUV connected to fatal hit-and-run on Broad Street, officials say
A man died after he was hit by a car as he crossed Broad Street in North Philadelphia Monday morning, police said. 

The 60-year-old man was crossing the road on the 2700 block of North Broad Street around 12:45 a.m. Monday, when he was struck by a black SUV, according to Philadelphia police. Medics transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m., police said.

The vehicle fled the scene, but police recovered it later Monday, a spokesperson for the department said. No one has been arrested at this time, and the car is at an impound lot, police said. 

