Police recover SUV connected to deadly Broad Street hit-and-run in North Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police recover SUV connected to fatal hit-and-run on Broad Street, officials say

A man died after he was hit by a car as he crossed Broad Street in North Philadelphia Monday morning, police said.

The 60-year-old man was crossing the road on the 2700 block of North Broad Street around 12:45 a.m. Monday, when he was struck by a black SUV, according to Philadelphia police. Medics transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m., police said.

The vehicle fled the scene, but police recovered it later Monday, a spokesperson for the department said. No one has been arrested at this time, and the car is at an impound lot, police said.