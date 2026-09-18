21-year-old from Turkey drowns in North Wildwood, New Jersey, police say

A man from Turkey drowned in the ocean in North Wildwood, New Jersey, on Wednesday, police said.

Surfers found Ahmet Yimenici, 21, unconscious in the water. The North Wildwood Fire Department and North Wildwood Beach Patrol responded to Second Avenue and the beach just after 2 p.m. and began lifesaving efforts, police said.

Yimenici was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to North Wildwood police.

Police do not suspect foul play.

"Our hearts go out to Mr. Yimenici's family during this incredibly difficult time. I also want to recognize the quick actions of the surfers and civilians on scene. Their willingness to act without hesitation gave this young man the best possible chance, and we're grateful for their courage," Chief Katherine Madden said in a statement.

Officials are urging people to swim where lifeguards are on duty. A 14-year-old drowned in Wildwood in June, and a 20-year-old drowned in Ocean City later that month.