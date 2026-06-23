Body of swimmer who went missing in Ocean City found in Sea Isle City, New Jersey

The body of a young man who disappeared while swimming in Ocean City, New Jersey, has been found after more than five weeks.

The 20-year-old was recovered in Sea Isle City near 72nd Street on June 19, Ocean City Police said Tuesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard began searching for the swimmer on May 18 after he went under the water while boogie boarding with a group near 10th Street by the Ocean City boardwalk. The man, whose father told CBS News Philadelphia that he was home from college, was about 200 feet from the shore when he disappeared.

Several days after he initially went missing, police said their search had transitioned to a recovery mission.

Officials have stressed that swimmers should only go into the water when lifeguards are on duty.