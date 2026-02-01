2026 Broad Street Run registration now open thru February 13

Registration for Philadelphia's iconic Broad Street Run is now open for 2026.

Runners who want to make the 10-mile trek down Broad Street can enter the race lottery until Friday, Feb. 13, at 11:59 p.m.

The fee for single runners is $65.

Selected runners will be notified of their lottery status the week of February 16.

When is the 2026 Independence Broad Street Run?

Philadelphia's annual Broad Street run will be on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

The race begins at 7 a.m. in North Philadelphia at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue, and continues through Center City and South Philadelphia before finishing at the Navy Yard.

About 40,000 runners participate in the Broad Street Run.

"This year, as the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, we are proud to welcome thousands of runners and visitors to the extraordinary IBX Broad Street Run," Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said. "Events like this showcase how tradition, community, and celebration come together in a way only Philadelphia can deliver."