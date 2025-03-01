2025 Philadelphia Flower Show blooms with fashion, art and breathtaking installations

The Pennsylvania Convention Center has once again transformed into a vibrant floral wonderland for the 196th annual Philadelphia Flower Show, drawing photographers, garden enthusiasts, and fashion-forward visitors eager to embrace the spirit of spring.

For Wade Kirkpatrick and Susannah Foos, the show is more than just an exhibition — it's a creative playground. With a camera in hand, Kirkpatrick captured photos of Foos, in full pink body paint and a wig, dressed as the Greek goddess Persephone.

"The Flower Show means a lot to me because my grandmother was actually a floral, botanical watercolorist," Foos said. "And so I remember coming to the Flower Show — same with Wade — when we were younger."

For some attendees, the show marks a new season in more ways than one. Tanaiyah Dwyer celebrated her 24th birthday at the event.

"New beginnings and a fresh new outlook on life. That's what it means to me!" she said.

Her boyfriend, Leonard Dandridge, said he was surprised by how much he enjoyed it.

"It's amazing. The scenery, the vibes, the air — everything about it!" he said.

This year's show, themed Gardens of Tomorrow, features hundreds of exhibitors, showcasing everything from intricate floral art installations to prize-winning plants, gardening workshops, and handmade flower crowns. But beyond the blooms, fashion has also taken center stage. Visitors arrived dressed in floral patterns, crochet bags, and spring-inspired accessories.

Levin Tilghman, a member of the Philadelphia Cactus and Succulent Society, said the show is a chance to educate and inspire the next generation of gardeners.

"It's really good for them because they see all of these plants that they would never really come into contact with - and it's really fascinating for them," Tilghman said.

Matt Rader, president of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, said that's exactly the goal.

"Number one priority of the Flower Show is to give you a dazzling day of floral beauty," Rader said. "And then hopefully get some ideas and build relationships with friends and family that you come with, and go home supercharged to get your hands dirty and do great things with gardening."