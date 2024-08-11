The best photos from the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony

How the Paris Olympics will be remembered How the Paris Olympic Games will be remembered 04:13

After 16 days of spectacular competition, the 2024 Olympic Games came to an end on Sunday with the traditional closing ceremony.

The Olympic flame was extinguished at Paris's Stade de France during a ceremony called "Records," directed by Thomas Jolly, who was also the artistic director of the much-discussed opening ceremony.

The ceremony featured performances by Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and H.E.R, as French President Emmanuel Macron and various royals and heads of state looked on.

Here are some of the best photos from the event.

Olympic teams enter Stade de France during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Michael Kappeler/dpa via Getty Images

Athletes from Team USA enjoy the atmosphere during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Flagbearers Nick Mead and Katie Ledecky of Team USA hold their nation's flag during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Gold medalist Masai Russell of Team USA looks on during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Thomas Bach, President of the IOC, French President Emmanuel Macron, Bridgette Macron, and Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris Organising Committee for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games seen alongside members of the IOC in the stands prior to the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Albert II, Prince of Monaco, Queen Silvia of Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Sofía of Spain applaud during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A general view of the Olympic Cauldron and air balloon as French Singer-Songwriter Zaho de Sagazan performs during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The Golden Voyager performs during the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Golden Voyager performs during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Carl Recine / Getty Images

French swimmer Leon Marchand takes the Olympic flame from the cauldron at the Jardin des Tuileries on August 11, 2024, ahead of the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

A photograph of swimming gold medalist Leon Marchand of Team France projected in Montmartre overlooking the fireworks during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Carl Recine / Getty Images

A general view of the inside of the stadium as a pyrotechnics display takes place during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Carl Recine / Getty Images

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 11: Thomas Mars, lead singer of French Indie rock band Phoenix, high-fives fans during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Carl Recine / Getty Images

Actor Tom Cruise jumps from the roof of the Stade de France during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Fabrizio Bensch/Pool/Getty Image

Tom Cruise leaves with the Olympic flag as Simone Biles and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass look on during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass gives the Olympic flag to Simone Biles during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Singer H.E.R. performs the American national anthem during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Finneas and Billie Eilish perform at the LA28 Olympic Games handover celebration on August 11, 2028. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LA28

Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend performs with French indie rock band Phoenix during the Olympics closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

A general view of the inside of the stadium as a pyrotechnics display takes place during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Luke Hales / Getty Images

People arrive at the Olympics closing ceremony on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu via Getty Images

French Singer-Songwriter Zaho de Sagazan performs during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Richard Pelham/Getty Images