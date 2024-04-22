Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaims April 22-28 as NFL Draft week

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed April 22 to 28 as NFL Draft week in Michigan.

This comes as Detroit is hosting the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza at the end of the week.

"Detroit is fired up to host the NFL Draft," said Governor Whitmer. "Our state is home to some of the best stories in football, and the draft will bring fans from across the country to Michigan. It's also an opportunity to uplift the city, support local businesses and workers, and keep telling our story. Let's seize this opportunity to show everyone what Michigan is all about and make this NFL Draft week unforgettable for both residents and visitors."

The city has been working for over a year to prepare for the draft.

"The NFL Draft is going to do more for our city in terms of economic activity and its national image than any single event in Detroit's history," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "This week, hundreds of thousands of visitors will be staying at our hotels, shopping at our stores, and dining at restaurants across the city. We've been working behind the scenes for more than a year, and now is the time for our city to shine."

Here are some of the ways the city has been preparing for the draft:

Road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft

The city has closed roads in several phases to prepare for the draft. The most recent closures began on Saturday, April 20, and include the following closures:

Southbound Woodward Avenue from Montcalm and Elizabeth streets

Southbound Woodward Avenue from State and Larned streets

Northbound Woodward Avenue from Larned and State streets

Michigan Avenue from Griswold Street and Woodward Avenue

Fort Street from Griswold Street and Woodward Avenue

Congress Street from Griswold Street to Randolph Street

Larned Street from Griswold Street to just east of Woodward Avenue

Monroe Street from Randolph Street Brush Street (Closed Sunday at 10 p.m.)

City of Detroit

Before that, phase three of road closures began on April 15 and impacted the southbound Lodge exit to Jefferson Avenue.

The following closures will also be in place through Sunday, May 5:

Randolph Street between Monroe Street and Fort Street

Monroe Street between Woodward Avenue and Randolph Street

Farmer Street between Randolph and Bates (Garage access only)

Bates Street (no through traffic)

Northbound Woodward Avenue from Congress Street to State Street

Eastbound Cadillac Square from Woodward Avenue to Randolph Street

Westbound Cadillac Square from Randolph Street to Bates Street

Bates Street from Cadillac Square to East Congress Street

Birds take on poop in Detroit ahead of NFL Draft

Two birds of prey, Cersei and Yahtzee, are taking on poop for the NFL Draft. The birds serve as scarecrows to keep smaller birds from pooping all over the side of buildings.

Paul Thomas of ScAir Force Falconry said Bedrock contracted them to also be in Detroit for months after the draft.

Big Sean, Bazzi to perform at NFL Draft

Big Sean, Bazzi, the Detroit Youth Choir and more local artists are scheduled to perform at the NFL Draft.

All artists will perform at the Draft Theater located in Campus Martius Park.

Detroit native Big Sean will perform at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, before draft selections begin. The other artists will perform on Friday and Saturday.

Stay with CBS Detroit for all of the latest updates on the NFL Draft in Detroit.