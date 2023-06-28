2023 NHL draft: Start time, how to watch, Flyers picks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The first major event in Danny Briere's tenure as Philadelphia Flyers general manager is here. The 2023 NHL draft will kick off Wednesday night, and it figures to be a substantial moment for the Flyers' rebuild.

The Flyers own 10 draft picks, at this time, in this year's draft, including two in the first round.

Philadelphia owns its own pick, 7th overall, and the 22nd pick, which was acquired in the Ivan Provorov trade.

Here's everything you need to know for the 2023 NHL draft.

How to watch

The NHL draft is a two-day event, taking place Wednesday and Thursday nights. The first round will take place Wednesday, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on ESPN, Sportsnet, or TVA Sports depending on their location.

Rounds 2 through 7 will take place on Thursday, beginning at 11 a.m. on the NHL Network, Sportsnet, or TVA Sports.

Flyers draft picks

Round 1: 7th overall

Round 1: 22nd overall

Round 3: 87th overall

Round 3: 95th overall

Round 4: 103rd overall

Round 4: 120th overall

Round 5: 135th overall

Round 6: 167th overall

Round 6: 172nd overall

Round 7: 199th overall