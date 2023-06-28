2023 NHL draft: Start time, how to watch, Flyers picks
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The first major event in Danny Briere's tenure as Philadelphia Flyers general manager is here. The 2023 NHL draft will kick off Wednesday night, and it figures to be a substantial moment for the Flyers' rebuild.
The Flyers own 10 draft picks, at this time, in this year's draft, including two in the first round.
RELATED: Flyers show new "burnt orange" uniforms for 2023-24 NHL season
Philadelphia owns its own pick, 7th overall, and the 22nd pick, which was acquired in the Ivan Provorov trade.
Here's everything you need to know for the 2023 NHL draft.
How to watch
The NHL draft is a two-day event, taking place Wednesday and Thursday nights. The first round will take place Wednesday, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on ESPN, Sportsnet, or TVA Sports depending on their location.
Rounds 2 through 7 will take place on Thursday, beginning at 11 a.m. on the NHL Network, Sportsnet, or TVA Sports.
Flyers draft picks
Round 1: 7th overall
Round 1: 22nd overall
Round 3: 87th overall
Round 3: 95th overall
Round 4: 103rd overall
Round 4: 120th overall
Round 5: 135th overall
Round 6: 167th overall
Round 6: 172nd overall
Round 7: 199th overall
for more features.