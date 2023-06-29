2023 NHL draft: Flyers select Matvei Michkov with 7th overall pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The first draft of the Keith Jones and Danny Briere era is underway.

The Flyers selected SKA St. Petersburg forward Matvei Michkov with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft Wednesday night in Nashville.

With the 7th overall pick in the 2023 #NHLDraft, we are proud to select Matvei Michkov. pic.twitter.com/ReaLwTGLoC — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 28, 2023

Michkov was ranked as the second-best European prospect by NHL.com.

