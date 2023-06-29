2023 NHL draft: Flyers select Matvei Michkov with 7th overall pick
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The first draft of the Keith Jones and Danny Briere era is underway.
The Flyers selected SKA St. Petersburg forward Matvei Michkov with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft Wednesday night in Nashville.
Michkov was ranked as the second-best European prospect by NHL.com.
This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.
