2023 NHL draft: Flyers select defenseman Oliver Bonk with 22nd overall pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Flyers selected London (OHL) defenseman Oliver Bonk with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft Wednesday night in Nashville.

🔸 WELCOME TO PHILLY! 🔸



With the 22nd pick in the 2023 #NHLDraft, we are proud to select Oliver Bonk. pic.twitter.com/xgZ0Z2svf3 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 29, 2023

Earlier in the draft, Philadelphia picked Russian forward Matvei Michkov with the seventh overall pick. Some are calling the selection the "steal" of the draft.

RELATED: Sam Hinkie appears to be a fan of Flyers' first round pick Matvei Michkov

Bonk was ranked as the 20th-best North American prospect by NHL Central Scouting.

Last season in the OHL, Bonk scored 10 goals, recorded 30 assists and had 40 points in 67 games.

Bonk is son of former Ottawa Senators star Radek Bonk, who was an All-Star in 2000 and 2001.

Below is what CBS Sports wrote about the selection: