2023 NHL draft: Flyers select defenseman Oliver Bonk with 22nd overall pick
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Flyers selected London (OHL) defenseman Oliver Bonk with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft Wednesday night in Nashville.
Earlier in the draft, Philadelphia picked Russian forward Matvei Michkov with the seventh overall pick. Some are calling the selection the "steal" of the draft.
Bonk was ranked as the 20th-best North American prospect by NHL Central Scouting.
Last season in the OHL, Bonk scored 10 goals, recorded 30 assists and had 40 points in 67 games.
Bonk is son of former Ottawa Senators star Radek Bonk, who was an All-Star in 2000 and 2001.
Below is what CBS Sports wrote about the selection:
"After grabbing forward Matvei Michkov earlier this evening, the Philadelphia Flyers grab Oliver Bonk with this pick. Bonk, who is the son of former Ottawa Senators star Radek Bonk, is a talented two-way defenseman that has an above-average hockey IQ. He can offer a good amount in the offensive zone due to his puck-handling ability. When the dust settled on the 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League season, Bonk finished second in points (40) and assists (30) among rookie defensemen. In addition, Bonk registered 11 assists during the London Knights' run to the OHL Finals. Bonk also finished the OHL postseason with the fifth-most points (11) among defensemen. A pretty strong night for new general manager Danny Briere and president Keith Jones."
