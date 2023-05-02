Embiid? Jokić? 2023 NBA MVP to be announced Tuesday night

James Harden, Joel Embiid show up to Sixers' playoff game in style

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is this the year Sixers superstar Joel Embiid finally wins the NBA MVP? We'll find out tonight.

The NBA MVP winner will be announced Tuesday night at 7 p.m. before the New York Knicks-Miami Heat game.

Embiid joins Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as the finalists.

Embiid has been the runner-up to Jokić for the past two years.

The 29-year-old Embiid is searching for his first MVP.

The Sixers' center led the NBA in scoring, averaging 33.1 points while pulling down 10.2 rebounds per game with 4.2 assists per game and 1.7 blocks per game.

Embiid missed the Sixers' thrilling Game 1 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night because of an LCL sprain in his right knee.

While Embiid didn't play Monday, he did show up to the game in a Balenciaga sweatshirt filled with holes.