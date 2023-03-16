Sixers' Joel Embiid now betting favorite to win NBA MVP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Happy birthday, Joel Embiid, you're now the betting favorite to win the NBA MVP for the 2022-23 season.

Embiid jumped Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić on FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings as the MVP favorite. Embiid is tied with Jokić as the favorite on Caesars Sportsbook.

Joel Embiid has leapfrogged Nikola Jokic as the betting favorite to win MVP on FanDuel Sportsbook pic.twitter.com/ir9qJ58lE2 — Tom Ignudo (@TomIgnudo) March 16, 2023

Embiid is -105 to win the MVP while Jokić's odds are now at +170 on both FanDuel and DraftKings. On Caesars, they're both at -105.

If this sounds familiar, it should. Embiid and Jokić have been one-two in the NBA MVP voting each of the last two seasons, with the Denver big man winning it both years.

Sixers fans were especially upset after Jokić won the MVP last season.

The 29-year-old Embiid leads the NBA in scoring (33.5 points per game) and ranks in the top 10 in rebounding (10.2 per game, 9th) and blocks per game (1.7, 6th).

The Sixers are third in the Eastern Conference with a 46-22 record, 3 1/2 games back from the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks (50-19).

Embiid has 14 games left to continue to make his MVP case.