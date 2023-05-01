Joel Embiid ruled out for Game 1 of Eastern Conference semifinals vs. Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) -- Sixers' center Joel Embiid has officially been ruled out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals vs. the Boston Celtics Monday night with a sprained knee.

Embiid was doubtful before being ruled out. He participated in the team's shootaround Monday morning.

Embiid sprained his LCL in his right knee in Game 3 of the Sixers' first-round series vs. the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers were still able to sweep the Nets without Embiid in a Game 4 win.

In three games so far this postseason, Embiid is averaging 20 points per game, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

With Embiid out of the lineup, the Sixers will count on James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and their cast of role players to step up and potentially steal one game in Boston.

Game 2 of the series will be played Wednesday night at TD Garden in Boston.