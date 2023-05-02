Harden, Embiid don interesting outfits for Game 1 arrival in Boston

James Harden, Joel Embiid show up to Sixers' playoff game in style

James Harden, Joel Embiid show up to Sixers' playoff game in style

James Harden, Joel Embiid show up to Sixers' playoff game in style

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If dressing funky helps the Sixers keep winning in the playoffs, then keep it coming!

James Harden, aka The Beard, donned furry pants and a furry jacket for his arrival at the TD Garden in Boston Monday night.

Some on social media are comparing the look to the Sesame Street character the Cookie Monster.

Joel Embiid didn't play, but he showed off his own personal style ahead of the playoff series.

He was spotted in a Balenciaga sweatshirt filled with holes.

That's apparently the style from the designer's Destroyed line of clothing.

It costs $1,300.