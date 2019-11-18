2019 Holiday Mall Hours Guide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It would not be a true holiday season unless the malls are bustling with crowds! Here's a guide to holiday hours for some of the area's top shopping centers:

PENNSYLVANIA

Exton Square Mall

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 -- Dec. 28: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec. 29: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dec. 30: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

King of Prussia Mall

Dec. 26: 9 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 27 -- Dec. 28: 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 29: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dec. 30: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Lancaster Tanger Outlets

Dec. 26 -- Dec. 28: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec. 29: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Dec. 30: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec. 31: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Jan. 1-- Jan. 2: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Lehigh Valley Mall

Dec. 26: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 -- Dec. 28: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 29: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Montgomery Mall

Dec. 26: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 -- Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 31: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.



Neshaminy Mall

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 -- Dec. 28: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 29: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 30: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10am-9pm

Full list hours here. Click here for directions.

Oxford Valley Mall

Dec. 26: 9 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 27 -- Dec. 28: 10 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 29: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Philadelphia Mills Mall

Dec. 26: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 -- Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jan. 1--J Jan. 2: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Philadelphia Premium Outlets

Dec. 26: 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 -- Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Full list Click here for directions.

Plymouth Meeting Mall

Dec. 26: 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 -- Dec. 28th: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 29: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Springfield Mall

Dec. 26 -- Dec. 28: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 29: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

The Crossings Premium Outlets

New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Willow Grove Park

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.





NEW JERSEY

Atlantic City Tanger Outlets

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Cherry Hill Mall

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Cumberland Mall

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Deptford Mall

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Gloucester Premium Outlets

New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Hamilton Mall

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Mall at Voorhees Town Center

New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Click here for directions.

Moorestown Mall

New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Quaker Bridge Mall

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Click here for directions.

DELAWARE

Christiana Mall

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m

Click here for directions.

Concord Mall

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Dover Mall

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Rehobeth Beach Tanger Outlets

New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.

New Year's Day: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.