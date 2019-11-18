Watch CBS News
Local News

2019 Holiday Mall Hours Guide

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It would not be a true holiday season unless the malls are bustling with crowds! Here's a guide to holiday hours for some of the area's top shopping centers:

PENNSYLVANIA

Exton Square Mall

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 -- Dec. 28: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec. 29: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dec. 30: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

King of Prussia Mall

Dec. 26: 9 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 27 -- Dec. 28: 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 29: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dec. 30: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Lancaster Tanger Outlets

Dec. 26 -- Dec. 28: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec. 29: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Dec. 30: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec. 31: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Jan. 1-- Jan. 2: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Lehigh Valley Mall

Dec. 26: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 -- Dec. 28: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 29: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Montgomery Mall

Dec. 26: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 -- Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 31: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Neshaminy Mall

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 -- Dec. 28:  10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 29: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 30: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10am-9pm

Full list hours here. Click here for directions.

Oxford Valley Mall

Dec. 26: 9 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 27 -- Dec. 28: 10 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 29: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Philadelphia Mills Mall

Dec. 26: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 -- Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jan. 1--J Jan. 2: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Philadelphia Premium Outlets

Dec. 26: 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 -- Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Full list Click here for directions.

Plymouth Meeting Mall

Dec. 26: 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 -- Dec. 28th: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 29: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Springfield Mall

Dec. 26 -- Dec. 28: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 29: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

The Crossings Premium Outlets

New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Willow Grove Park

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.


NEW JERSEY

Atlantic City Tanger Outlets

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Cherry Hill Mall

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Cumberland Mall

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Deptford Mall

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Gloucester Premium Outlets

New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Hamilton Mall

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Mall at Voorhees Town Center

New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Click here for directions.

Moorestown Mall

New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Quaker Bridge Mall

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Click here for directions.

DELAWARE

Christiana Mall

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m

Click here for directions.

Concord Mall

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Dover Mall

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

Rehobeth Beach Tanger Outlets

New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.

New Year's Day: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Full list of hours here. Click here for directions.

First published on November 18, 2019 / 2:30 PM

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.