2019 Holiday Mall Hours Guide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It would not be a true holiday season unless the malls are bustling with crowds! Here's a guide to holiday hours for some of the area's top shopping centers:
PENNSYLVANIA
Dec. 26: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Dec. 27 -- Dec. 28: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Dec. 29: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Dec. 30: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Jan. 2: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Dec. 26: 9 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Dec. 27 -- Dec. 28: 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Dec. 29: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Dec. 30: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Jan. 2: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Dec. 26 -- Dec. 28: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Dec. 29: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Dec. 30: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Dec. 31: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Jan. 1-- Jan. 2: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Dec. 26: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 27 -- Dec. 28: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 29: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Jan. 2: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 26: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 27 -- Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 31: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Jan. 1: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Jan. 2: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 26: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Dec. 27 -- Dec. 28: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Dec. 29: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Dec. 30: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Jan. 2: 10am-9pm
Dec. 26: 9 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.
Dec. 27 -- Dec. 28: 10 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.
Dec. 29: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Jan. 2: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 26: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 27 -- Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 31: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Jan. 1--J Jan. 2: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 26: 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 27 -- Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Jan. 2: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jan. 2: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Dec. 26: 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 27 -- Dec. 28th: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 29: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 31-- Jan. 1: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Jan. 2: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 26 -- Dec. 28: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 29: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Dec. 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Dec. 31: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Jan. 1: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Jan. 2: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley
New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Day: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.
NEW JERSEY
New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.
New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Day: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.
DELAWARE
New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m
New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Day: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Day: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
New Year's Day: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
