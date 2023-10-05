2016 officer shooting in Folcroft inspired upgrades to Delco communications for first responders

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Officials broke ground Thursday on upgrades to nearly two dozen radio towers and other systems that they said will streamline communications with dispatchers and in the field during emergencies.

"The communications center here did not know that he was even calling for help," said Sharon Hill Borough Police Chief and President of the Delaware County Police Chiefs Association Richard Herron.

He was talking about Folcroft police officer Christopher Dorman, who was shot seven times in June 2016.

"That was a huge incident, obviously affected everyone in Delaware County," Herron said.

Herron said Dorman tried to call for help that day. "His radio had failed him."

Eventually, Dorman did get through, got help, and survived. But partly because of that shooting, Delaware County officials decided they needed to improve the emergency communications system. By 2025, nearly 4,000 new handheld radios will be activated and 21 towers will be upgraded. Officials hope this will eliminate any dead signal spots in the area, so first responders can get the help that they need when they need it.

"If we can't communicate with each other, or the emergency service center, the system fails and we fail everyone," Herron said.

And whether it's a response to a crime or a natural disaster, like recent flooding, Timothy Boyce, the Director of Delaware County Emergency Services, said the new system will streamline communications.

"The need for any first responders to communicate with a police officer, the firefighter, the hospital system, the school security, that will be there on one channel that they can clearly communicate and reach one another," Boyce said.

Officials said the upgrades will cost $40 million, paid for by property taxes. They said this will help them protect and serve everyone in Delaware County.