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2 women dead after crash in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood

By
Marcella Baietto
Marcella Baietto
Marcella Baietto is a bilingual reporter with CBS News Philadelphia.
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Marcella Baietto

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Two women are dead after a car hit a median and rolled over several times in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. 

Just before 1 a.m., a driver of a Nissan Rogue was speeding southbound on Route 1 with two passengers in the car including an 18-year-old woman and a 19 to 20-year-old woman near the 2900 block of West Abbottsford Avenue.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was trying to cross three lanes of traffic when he suddenly lost control of the car and hit a concrete median. Police said the car rolled over several times. 

The two women were pronounced dead on the scene and the driver was treated at a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

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