2 women dead after crash in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood

Two women are dead after a car hit a median and rolled over several times in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Just before 1 a.m., a driver of a Nissan Rogue was speeding southbound on Route 1 with two passengers in the car including an 18-year-old woman and a 19 to 20-year-old woman near the 2900 block of West Abbottsford Avenue.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was trying to cross three lanes of traffic when he suddenly lost control of the car and hit a concrete median. Police said the car rolled over several times.

The two women were pronounced dead on the scene and the driver was treated at a nearby hospital with minor injuries.