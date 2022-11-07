2 teens charged in beating death of elderly man due in court

Preliminary hearing scheduled for 2 teens charged in traffic cone beating of elderly man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing is scheduled for two teenagers charged in the traffic cone beating death of an elderly man in North Philadelphia on Monday. Richard Jones, 15, and Gamara Mosley, 14, face charges in the brutal beating that happened back in June.

Authorities say the teens were captured on surveillance video beating 73-year-old James Lambert with a traffic cone on Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Mr. Lambert died the day after the attack.