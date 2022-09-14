Watch CBS News
Crime

Preliminary hearing for 2 teenagers charged in beating death of 73-year-old man to be rescheduled

By CBS3 Staff, Jasmine Payoute

/ CBS Philadelphia

Preliminary hearing for 2 teenagers charged in beating death of 73-year-old man to be rescheduled
Preliminary hearing for 2 teenagers charged in beating death of 73-year-old man to be rescheduled 01:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing for two teenagers charged in the traffic cone beating death of an elderly man in North Philadelphia was scheduled for Wednesday, but it's now been put on hold. The hearing will be rescheduled to another date.

Fifteen-year-old Richard Jones and 14-year-old Gamara Mosley face charges in the brutal beating back in June.

Authorities say the teens were captured on surveillance video beating 73-year-old James Lambert with a traffic cone on Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

He died a day after the attack.

The video of this incident shocked people around the region.

Jones and Mosley both face conspiracy and murder charges in relation to the June attack. Although other teens were there at the time of the incident, law enforcement has opted to charge only the teens who struck Lambert with the cone. Both are being charged as adults.

The attorney representing Mosley told CBS3 they're trying to get her to be charged as a juvenile. 

Jones and Mosley's bail was set at $750,000 and both remain in custody at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 5:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.