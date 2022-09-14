Preliminary hearing for 2 teenagers charged in beating death of 73-year-old man to be rescheduled

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing for two teenagers charged in the traffic cone beating death of an elderly man in North Philadelphia was scheduled for Wednesday, but it's now been put on hold. The hearing will be rescheduled to another date.

Fifteen-year-old Richard Jones and 14-year-old Gamara Mosley face charges in the brutal beating back in June.

Authorities say the teens were captured on surveillance video beating 73-year-old James Lambert with a traffic cone on Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

He died a day after the attack.

The video of this incident shocked people around the region.

Jones and Mosley both face conspiracy and murder charges in relation to the June attack. Although other teens were there at the time of the incident, law enforcement has opted to charge only the teens who struck Lambert with the cone. Both are being charged as adults.

The attorney representing Mosley told CBS3 they're trying to get her to be charged as a juvenile.

Jones and Mosley's bail was set at $750,000 and both remain in custody at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center.