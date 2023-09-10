2 men injured in North Philadelphia shooting turned crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men are injured after a shooting led to a car crash in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday near Franklin Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Police say two men in this vehicle were shot by someone riding in another car, which caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a parked car.

Both men were taken to the hospital. One of the victims suffered from serious injuries, according to police.

There has been no word on any arrests yet.