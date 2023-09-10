Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men injured in North Philadelphia shooting turned crash

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

2 hurt in North Philadelphia shooting, crash
2 hurt in North Philadelphia shooting, crash 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men are injured after a shooting led to a car crash in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday near Franklin Street and Lehigh Avenue. 

Police say two men in this vehicle were shot by someone riding in another car, which caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a parked car. 

franklin-and-lehigh-shooting-frame-259.jpg

Both men were taken to the hospital. One of the victims suffered from serious injuries, according to police.

There has been no word on any arrests yet. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 10, 2023 / 5:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.