2 dead after small airplane crashes in Cumberland County
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - Two people were killed after a small plane crashed in a residential yard in Cumberland County on Monday afternoon.
According to the FAA, a single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed on Parvins Mill Road in Deerfield Township, around 2:15 p.m.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
The road is currently closed for the investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.