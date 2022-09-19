Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead after small airplane crashes in Cumberland County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

2 dead after small plan crash in Upper Deerfield Township
2 dead after small plan crash in Upper Deerfield Township 00:43

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - Two people were killed after a small plane crashed in a residential yard in Cumberland County on Monday afternoon.

According to the FAA, a single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed on Parvins Mill Road in Deerfield Township, around 2:15 p.m.

snapshot.jpg
Chopper 3


The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. 

The road is currently closed for the investigation. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 2:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.