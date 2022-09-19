2 dead after small airplane crashes in Cumberland County

2 dead after small plan crash in Upper Deerfield Township

2 dead after small plan crash in Upper Deerfield Township

2 dead after small plan crash in Upper Deerfield Township

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - Two people were killed after a small plane crashed in a residential yard in Cumberland County on Monday afternoon.

According to the FAA, a single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed on Parvins Mill Road in Deerfield Township, around 2:15 p.m.

Chopper 3



The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The road is currently closed for the investigation.