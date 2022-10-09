2-Alarm fire spreads through twin dwelling in Chester

2-Alarm fire spreads through twin dwelling in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A fire has spread through a twin dwelling in Delaware County. The call came around midnight to 13th and Baker Streets in Chester.

The fire quickly spread to two alarms.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the flames under control.

There's no word on injuries.

It's unclear if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.