Watch CBS News
Local News

2-alarm fire spreads through twin dwelling in Chester

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

2-Alarm fire spreads through twin dwelling in Chester
2-Alarm fire spreads through twin dwelling in Chester 00:21

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A fire has spread through a twin dwelling in Delaware County. The call came around midnight to 13th and Baker Streets in Chester.

The fire quickly spread to two alarms.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the flames under control.

There's no word on injuries.

It's unclear if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 7:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.