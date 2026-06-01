19-year-old fatally shot after gunfire erupts outside house party in North Philadelphia

A 19-year-old was shot and killed near Temple University's campus Sunday night after a house party spiraled out of control.

Philadelphia Police said officers were called to the 1700 block of North 16th Street around 11:15 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter gunshot notification in the area.

A large house party was underway at the scene when officers arrived, and according to Police Inspector D F Pace, several young people became "combative" and "physically aggressive" toward officers and were interfering with their investigation.

Pace said police had to call in backup to get the party under control, and once the scene was secured, they discovered more than two dozen shell casings along the street.

While officers didn't find a shooting victim at the scene, Pace said a rented U-Haul truck that had five teens inside ranging in age from 16 to 19 dropped off a 19-year-old shooting victim at Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Pace, investigators believe two groups of people were shooting at each other, one group from the 1700 block of 16th Street and the other from inside the truck. Police believe the victim was inside the truck when he was shot.

Shell casings were found inside the truck, Pace said, and the four other teens inside the vehicle, who were 19, 18, 17 and 16, are in custody.

Police are still looking for any other gunmen involved in the shooting and said charges could be filed against the individuals who interfered with their investigation at the house party.