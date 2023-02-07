19-year-old dead after tractor-trailer crash on County Line Road
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks counties Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at the 300 block of County Line Road near the intersection with Norristown Road, Horsham Township police say.
The 19-year-old of Warminster was the driver of a passenger car and police say their name will not be released.
Authorities say County Line Road was closed until 12:30 p.m.
Police are asking the public to contact Lt. Larry Bozzomo at 215-643-8284 or lbozzomo@horsham.org to give any information or if anyone witnessed the crash.
