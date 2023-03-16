18-year-old shot 4 times in Mayfair, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old was shot four times in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Thursday afternoon, police say. The incident happened on the 7100 block of Cottage Street at around 3:30 p.m.
Police say the 18-year-old was shot four times through his body. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition.
Authorities say no weapons have been recovered at this time.
