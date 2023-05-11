15th Annual Kensington Derby & Arts Festival returns Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of Philadelphia's most unique spring festivals is back for another year. The 15th annual Kensington Derby and Arts Festival returns on Saturday.

The festival includes a mud pit and even an obstacle course that runs through Fishtown and East Kensington.

"We've got our art festival portion, where we've got over 100 vendors. We have over 20 food trucks and food vendors. We have a main stage for entertainment," event producer Ann Latuvka said. "We have obviously the sculpture derby portion, parades, obstacle course. It is an event like no other."

The event will take place along Trenton Avenue from Norris Street to Frankford Avenue Saturday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.