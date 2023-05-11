Watch CBS News
Local News

15th Annual Kensington Derby & Arts Festival returns Saturday

By Chandler Lutz

/ CBS Philadelphia

15th Annual Kensington Derby and Arts Festival returns Saturday
15th Annual Kensington Derby and Arts Festival returns Saturday 02:37

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of Philadelphia's most unique spring festivals is back for another year. The 15th annual Kensington Derby and Arts Festival returns on Saturday.

The festival includes a mud pit and even an obstacle course that runs through Fishtown and East Kensington.

"We've got our art festival portion, where we've got over 100 vendors. We have over 20 food trucks and food vendors. We have a main stage for entertainment," event producer Ann Latuvka said. "We have obviously the sculpture derby portion, parades, obstacle course. It is an event like no other."

Preview of the 15th Annual Kensington Derby and Arts Festival 02:29

The event will take place along Trenton Avenue from Norris Street to Frankford Avenue Saturday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. 

Chandler Lutz
chandler-lutz-web-headshot-620x349-oct-2018.jpg

Chandler Lutz has always had a passion for storytelling and learning about others. Her career started at a young age in entertainment. Recording her first album at 16 years old, co-starring in independent films and hosting nationwide charity events. It wasn't until college that Chandler found broadcasting journalism and her love for a different camera lens that allowed her to be herself.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 10:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.