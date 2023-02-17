14-year-old boy charged with 6 sex assaults, robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy has been charged with six sex assaults across Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police say the teen was arrested on Feb. 11 for an indecent assault that happened at 2000 North 15th Street in North Philadelphia.

A week later, on Feb. 17, police charged the teen with five more sexual assaults that happened over the course of a month in different locations:

4500 N. 5th St. 1/13/23 8:30 PM

4900 N. Lawrence St. 1/18/23 6:24 PM

1300 W Oxford St. 2/7/23 5:30 PM

1800 Willington St. 2/11/23 8:55 PM

1600 W. Bristol St. 1/13/23 6:23 PM

Police say the victims ages range from 19 to 38.

In addition to the sexual assault charges listed above, he was also charged with robbery that took place on the 1500 block of North Broad Street back on Feb. 7.

The 14-year-old was charged with indecent assault, unlawful restraint, harassment, stalking, and other related charges.