Arrests made after man shot in the chest during West Philadelphia robbery, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot in the chest during a robbery in West Philadelphia Saturday night, according to police.

Police said two 16-year-old boys were robbing a 26-year-old man on the 1200 block of North 41st Street and shot him in the chest.

The 26-year-old, who has a license to carry a firearm, also shot at the two boys.

At around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the area in West Philadelphia and rushed the 26-year-old and one of the 16-year-olds, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Both the 26-year-old and the 16-year-old are listed in critical condition, according to police.

The second 16-year-old involved in the robbery wasn't injured and was arrested by authorities at the hospital.

Investigators recovered two weapons and said they've made arrests in the case.