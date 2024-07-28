Watch CBS News
Arrests made after man shot in the chest during West Philadelphia robbery, police say

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot in the chest during a robbery in West Philadelphia Saturday night, according to police.

Police said two 16-year-old boys were robbing a 26-year-old man on the 1200 block of North 41st Street and shot him in the chest. 

The 26-year-old, who has a license to carry a firearm, also shot at the two boys. 

At around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the area in West Philadelphia and rushed the 26-year-old and one of the 16-year-olds, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Both the 26-year-old and the 16-year-old are listed in critical condition, according to police. 

The second 16-year-old involved in the robbery wasn't injured and was arrested by authorities at the hospital. 

Investigators recovered two weapons and said they've made arrests in the case.

