$100,000 unclaimed Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Bucks County is set to expire

Check your tickets — one lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player is sitting on a winning ticket worth thousands of dollars, but the prize is about to expire.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said a Pennsylvania Lottery New Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a grocery store in Bucks County on Jan. 4, 2025 and must be claimed no later than Jan. 4, 2026, or the prize will be forfeited.

The winning ticket, numbered 00399216, was purchased at the Weis Markets at 73 Old Dublin Pike in Doylestown Township.

To claim the prize, the winner must file a claim with the PA Lottery by mail or at one of the Lottery's seven area offices. The claim must be made no later than 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2026. The Lottery's area offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and appointments are recommended.

The Lottery says Unclaimed lottery prizes are placed in the Lottery Fund, which supports programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.