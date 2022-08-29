Watch CBS News
100 Philadelphia district schools closing early Tuesday, Wednesday due to extreme heat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One hundred district schools in Philadelphia will dismiss early on Tuesday and Wednesday due to forecasted heat. The schools will dismiss three hours earlier than the normal dismissal time. 

All after-school sports and activities are also canceled. 

Here is a list of the schools closing early. 

AMY @ James Martin MSFranklin Learning Center HSMifflin, Thomas ES
AMY Northwest MSFurness, Horace HSMitchell ES
Arthur, Chester A. ESGideon, Edward ESMoore, J. Hampton ES
Bache-Martin ESGirard Academic Music Program HSMorris, Robert ES
Barton, Clara ESGirard, Stephen ESMorrison, Andrew J. ES
Blaine, James G. ESGirls HSNebinger, George W. ES
Blankenburg, Rudolph ESGreenberg, Joseph ES callOverbrook ES
Brown, Henry A. ESHarding, Warren G. MSParkway West HS
Bryant, William C. ESHarrington, Avery D. ESPatterson, John M. ES
Building 21 HSHenry, Charles W. ESPenn Treaty HS
Casarez, Gloria ESHill-Freedman World Academy MSPennell, Joseph ES
Castor Gardens MSHolme, Thomas ESPennypacker, Samuel ES
Catharine, Joseph W. ESHopkinson, Francis ESRhawnhurst ES
Central HSHouston, Henry H. ESRoosevelt, Theodore ES
Comegys, Benjamin B. ESHowe, Julia W. ESRowen, William ES
Comly, Watson ESJenks, Abram ESRoxborough HS
Cooke, Jay ESJenks Academy for Arts & Sciences ESSayre, William HS
Coppin, Fanny Jackson ESKenderton ESSharswood, George ES
Crossan, Kennedy C. ESKey, Francis Scott ESShawmont ES
Day, Anna B. ESKirkbride, Eliza B. ESSheppard, Issac A. ES
Disston, Hamilton ESLamberton, Robert E. ESScience Leadership Academy @ Beeber HS
Dobson, James ESLea, Henry C. ESSouth Philadelphia HS
Dunbar, Paul L. ESLingelbach, Anna L . ESSpring Garden ES
Edmonds, Franklin S. ESLoesche, William H. ESSpruance, Gilbert ES
Ellwood ESLogan, James ESSullivan, James J. ES
Emlen, Eleanor C. ESLowell, James R. ESTaggart, John H. ES
Fell, D. Newlin ESLudlow, James R. ESTilden, William MS
Feltonville Arts and SciencesMarshall, John ESThe U School HS
Finletter SchoolMarshall, ThurgoodWagner, Gen. Louis MS
Fitler Academic Plus ESMcCloskey, John F. ESWaring, Laura W. ES
Fitzpatrick, A.L. ESMcClure, Alexander K. ESWashington, George HS
Fox Chase ESMcMichael, Morton ESWashington, Martha ES
Franklin, Benjamin ESMeredith, William M. ESZiegler, William H. ES
Franklin, Benjamin HS

