100 Philadelphia district schools closing early Tuesday, Wednesday due to extreme heat
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One hundred district schools in Philadelphia will dismiss early on Tuesday and Wednesday due to forecasted heat. The schools will dismiss three hours earlier than the normal dismissal time.
All after-school sports and activities are also canceled.
Here is a list of the schools closing early.
|AMY @ James Martin MS
|Franklin Learning Center HS
|Mifflin, Thomas ES
|AMY Northwest MS
|Furness, Horace HS
|Mitchell ES
|Arthur, Chester A. ES
|Gideon, Edward ES
|Moore, J. Hampton ES
|Bache-Martin ES
|Girard Academic Music Program HS
|Morris, Robert ES
|Barton, Clara ES
|Girard, Stephen ES
|Morrison, Andrew J. ES
|Blaine, James G. ES
|Girls HS
|Nebinger, George W. ES
|Blankenburg, Rudolph ES
|Greenberg, Joseph ES call
|Overbrook ES
|Brown, Henry A. ES
|Harding, Warren G. MS
|Parkway West HS
|Bryant, William C. ES
|Harrington, Avery D. ES
|Patterson, John M. ES
|Building 21 HS
|Henry, Charles W. ES
|Penn Treaty HS
|Casarez, Gloria ES
|Hill-Freedman World Academy MS
|Pennell, Joseph ES
|Castor Gardens MS
|Holme, Thomas ES
|Pennypacker, Samuel ES
|Catharine, Joseph W. ES
|Hopkinson, Francis ES
|Rhawnhurst ES
|Central HS
|Houston, Henry H. ES
|Roosevelt, Theodore ES
|Comegys, Benjamin B. ES
|Howe, Julia W. ES
|Rowen, William ES
|Comly, Watson ES
|Jenks, Abram ES
|Roxborough HS
|Cooke, Jay ES
|Jenks Academy for Arts & Sciences ES
|Sayre, William HS
|Coppin, Fanny Jackson ES
|Kenderton ES
|Sharswood, George ES
|Crossan, Kennedy C. ES
|Key, Francis Scott ES
|Shawmont ES
|Day, Anna B. ES
|Kirkbride, Eliza B. ES
|Sheppard, Issac A. ES
|Disston, Hamilton ES
|Lamberton, Robert E. ES
|Science Leadership Academy @ Beeber HS
|Dobson, James ES
|Lea, Henry C. ES
|South Philadelphia HS
|Dunbar, Paul L. ES
|Lingelbach, Anna L . ES
|Spring Garden ES
|Edmonds, Franklin S. ES
|Loesche, William H. ES
|Spruance, Gilbert ES
|Ellwood ES
|Logan, James ES
|Sullivan, James J. ES
|Emlen, Eleanor C. ES
|Lowell, James R. ES
|Taggart, John H. ES
|Fell, D. Newlin ES
|Ludlow, James R. ES
|Tilden, William MS
|Feltonville Arts and Sciences
|Marshall, John ES
|The U School HS
|Finletter School
|Marshall, Thurgood
|Wagner, Gen. Louis MS
|Fitler Academic Plus ES
|McCloskey, John F. ES
|Waring, Laura W. ES
|Fitzpatrick, A.L. ES
|McClure, Alexander K. ES
|Washington, George HS
|Fox Chase ES
|McMichael, Morton ES
|Washington, Martha ES
|Franklin, Benjamin ES
|Meredith, William M. ES
|Ziegler, William H. ES
|Franklin, Benjamin HS
Click here for more information.
