100 Philadelphia district schools closing early Tuesday, Wednesday due to extreme heat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One hundred district schools in Philadelphia will dismiss early on Tuesday and Wednesday due to forecasted heat. The schools will dismiss three hours earlier than the normal dismissal time.

All after-school sports and activities are also canceled.

Here is a list of the schools closing early.

AMY @ James Martin MS Franklin Learning Center HS Mifflin, Thomas ES AMY Northwest MS Furness, Horace HS Mitchell ES Arthur, Chester A. ES Gideon, Edward ES Moore, J. Hampton ES Bache-Martin ES Girard Academic Music Program HS Morris, Robert ES Barton, Clara ES Girard, Stephen ES Morrison, Andrew J. ES Blaine, James G. ES Girls HS Nebinger, George W. ES Blankenburg, Rudolph ES Greenberg, Joseph ES call Overbrook ES Brown, Henry A. ES Harding, Warren G. MS Parkway West HS Bryant, William C. ES Harrington, Avery D. ES Patterson, John M. ES Building 21 HS Henry, Charles W. ES Penn Treaty HS Casarez, Gloria ES Hill-Freedman World Academy MS Pennell, Joseph ES Castor Gardens MS Holme, Thomas ES Pennypacker, Samuel ES Catharine, Joseph W. ES Hopkinson, Francis ES Rhawnhurst ES Central HS Houston, Henry H. ES Roosevelt, Theodore ES Comegys, Benjamin B. ES Howe, Julia W. ES Rowen, William ES Comly, Watson ES Jenks, Abram ES Roxborough HS Cooke, Jay ES Jenks Academy for Arts & Sciences ES Sayre, William HS Coppin, Fanny Jackson ES Kenderton ES Sharswood, George ES Crossan, Kennedy C. ES Key, Francis Scott ES Shawmont ES Day, Anna B. ES Kirkbride, Eliza B. ES Sheppard, Issac A. ES Disston, Hamilton ES Lamberton, Robert E. ES Science Leadership Academy @ Beeber HS Dobson, James ES Lea, Henry C. ES South Philadelphia HS Dunbar, Paul L. ES Lingelbach, Anna L . ES Spring Garden ES Edmonds, Franklin S. ES Loesche, William H. ES Spruance, Gilbert ES Ellwood ES Logan, James ES Sullivan, James J. ES Emlen, Eleanor C. ES Lowell, James R. ES Taggart, John H. ES Fell, D. Newlin ES Ludlow, James R. ES Tilden, William MS Feltonville Arts and Sciences Marshall, John ES The U School HS Finletter School Marshall, Thurgood Wagner, Gen. Louis MS Fitler Academic Plus ES McCloskey, John F. ES Waring, Laura W. ES Fitzpatrick, A.L. ES McClure, Alexander K. ES Washington, George HS Fox Chase ES McMichael, Morton ES Washington, Martha ES Franklin, Benjamin ES Meredith, William M. ES Ziegler, William H. ES Franklin, Benjamin HS



Click here for more information.