Delaware State Police investigate death of 10-year-old girl in Smyrna

Delaware State Police's Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl found in her bedroom in Smyrna.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to a home in Smyrna around 2 a.m. Thursday. Responding troopers requested assistance from the Homicide Unit, which assumed the investigation, which the agency is calling an active investigation.

So far, no arrests have been announced in this investigation.

Delaware State Police said the victim was turned over to the state's Division of Forensic Science to determine the cause and manner of death.