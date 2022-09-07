1 person sent to the hospital after SEPTA train collides with SUV in Chalfont, Bucks County

1 person sent to the hospital after SEPTA train collides with SUV in Bucks County

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) -- A SEPTA train collided with an SUV in Bucks County. The crash happened in Chalfont right where Walnut Street meets School-House Road on the Lansdale-Doylestown line.

It looks like the maroon SUV turned onto the tracks and was struck head-on.

There was one person in the SUV. That person was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

No one on the train was hurt.