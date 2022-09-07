Watch CBS News
1 person sent to the hospital after SEPTA train collides with SUV in Chalfont, Bucks County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) -- A SEPTA train collided with an SUV in Bucks County. The crash happened in Chalfont right where Walnut Street meets School-House Road on the Lansdale-Doylestown line.

It looks like the maroon SUV turned onto the tracks and was struck head-on.

There was one person in the SUV. That person was taken to the hospital to get checked out. 

No one on the train was hurt.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 6:14 AM

