1 person sent to the hospital after SEPTA train collides with SUV in Chalfont, Bucks County
CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) -- A SEPTA train collided with an SUV in Bucks County. The crash happened in Chalfont right where Walnut Street meets School-House Road on the Lansdale-Doylestown line.
It looks like the maroon SUV turned onto the tracks and was struck head-on.
There was one person in the SUV. That person was taken to the hospital to get checked out.
No one on the train was hurt.
