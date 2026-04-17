1 dead, 3 people seriously injured in West Philadelphia crash

One person was killed and three other people were seriously hurt in a crash in West Philadelphia on Friday morning, according to police.

Police and fire were called to 48th and Walnut streets around 4:30 a.m. for a reported crash. When they arrived, they found heavily damaged vehicles and multiple people with serious injuries, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Three people were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said the crash involved four vehicles, including a Dodge Durango, which was likely speeding when it hit another car in the crosswalk. After the impact, two unoccupied parked cars were struck and pushed into nearby buildings.

CBS News Philadelphia

Walnut Street is closed between 48th and 49th streets. You can use Chestnut Street, Locust Street, 48th Street or 49th Street as alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.