3 Philadelphia SWAT officers, civilian shot during barricade situation in West Poplar
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia police officers were shot on Wednesday morning. The officers are members of the SWAT team.
The incident happened around 6 a.m. on North 10th Street in Philadelphia's West Poplar neighborhood.
The officers were rushed to Jefferson University Hospital. They were all placed in stable condition.
A civilian was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The civilian's condition is unknown at this time.
It's unclear if the civilian shot is a suspect.
At least 21 shots fired during shooting
CBS3's Jasmine Payoute is on the scene in West Poplar where officers have started to put down crime scene markers on North 10th Street.
It appears at least 21 shots were fired during the incident.
Video shows men being taken into custody
New video from the scene where the shooting happened shows men being taken into custody following the incident.
3 men taken into custody
At least three men were taken in custody following the incident. It's unclear how they are connected to the shooting at this time.
Two children were also pulled from the barricaded house.