Ocean City schools dismiss early as remnants of Hurricane Ian batter Jersey Shore

Remnants of Hurricane Ian batter Jersey Shore with strong winds and coastal flooding

Remnants of Hurricane Ian batter Jersey Shore with strong winds and coastal flooding

Remnants of Hurricane Ian batter Jersey Shore with strong winds and coastal flooding

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Ocean City schools are dismissing early as the Jersey Shore continues to experience the remnants of Ian.

The Jersey Shore remains under a coastal flood advisory. The water level in the bay has receded but is expected to rise again Monday afternoon with high tide.

Ocean City schools are dismissing early as the Jersey Shore continues to experience the remnants of Ian. Complete coverage all day @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/1vQveM6DOi — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) October 3, 2022

Several intersections in Ocean City flooded Monday morning including East 10th Street and West Avenue, and 13th Street and Haven Avenue.

Firefighters and police are urging people not to drive through flooded streets.

Ocean City homeowner Eileen Ball says they're bracing for the next high tide this afternoon.

"A lot of stuff floating," Ball said. "We saw a lot of pieces of deck and siding, and a jet ski floated by. I think it's still out on the island. We just hope that this blows by quickly. We're tired of the rain."

In Cape May, firefighters had to help one woman from her car after she drove through floodwaters.

Meantime, high winds are causing beach erosion, especially in North Wildwood.

Get the latest weather updates here.