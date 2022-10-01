Ocean City half marathon and 5K still on despite remnants of Ian rolling through New Jersey

Ocean City marathon and 5K still on despite remnants of Ian rolling through New Jersey

Ocean City marathon and 5K still on despite remnants of Ian rolling through New Jersey

Ocean City marathon and 5K still on despite remnants of Ian rolling through New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Some people down the Jersey Shore had to make adjustments to their plans due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian bringing rainy weather. There's some minor flooding in Ocean City.

Drivers are going through large puddles slowly to stay safe.

But regardless of the wet weather, the Ocean City half marathon and 5K is still happening Sunday morning.

Hurricane Ian slammed through parts of Florida, but more than 1,200-hundred miles away in Ocean City, New Jersey, residents are feeling the impact of the now tropical storm.

"Especially on the back roads, the bays pretty flooded and on the roads," Mike Bersuch said. "But there is a lot of water on the marshes and coming over the bridge there are some streets backed up."

The wet weather and minor flooding led some events to be rescheduled, but Sunday's Ocean City half marathon and 5K is still a go.

"I'm hoping we'll have plenty of runners get to the starting line, but for sure, I believe some runners will opt out of making it to the start line due to either travel or not wanting to fight the adverse conditions," Lisa Rumer, the Ocean City half marathon and 5K race director, said.

Runners said rain is less of an issue. It's more about the high winds.

"Going north right now it was pretty brutal," Greg Johnson said. "The winds kind of get you pushed back a little bit so we'll see when we get on the bridge especially."

On the beach, the foggy conditions and the steady mist of rain made most stay in for the day.

"The waves are pretty crazy and a little bit of mist, but we just wanted to come out and see what was going on out here today," Missy Bersuch said.

As the remnants Hurricane Ian leaves a minor mark down at the shore, residents said they can't help but think about those directly impacted in Florida.

"It's a shame and our hearts really go out to the families that have nowhere else to go right now," Shannon Nelson said.

According to Cape May County Emergency Management, water levels are expected to peak on Sunday.

They said that could lead to minor coastal flooding.