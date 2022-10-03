Watch CBS News
Find out what restaurants are participating in Atlantic City Restaurant Week

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Atlantic City Restaurant Week runs through October 7
Atlantic City Restaurant Week runs through October 7 03:15

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- If you are hungry and looking to try some new restaurants, Atlantic City is the place to be this week. Nearly 60 restaurants are participating in the city's 14th Annual Restaurant Week. 

The restaurants are offering three-course meals for lunch and dinner. The price for lunch is $20.22 and dinner cost $40.22. 

Sean Pattwell is the executive director with the New Jersey Casino reinvestment development authority and joined Eyewitness News Monday morning. 

Atlantic City Restaurant Week runs through Friday, Oct. 7. Click here for more details. 

Watch the video above for the full interview. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 11:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

