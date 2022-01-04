Watch Live: Battle for House speaker continues into second day of voting

Watch Live: Battle for House speaker continues into second day of votingget the free app
There were further signs of Republican disarray on Wednesday as the House came into session for a rare second day of voting to elect a House speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough support in three rounds of voting Tuesday to win a majority.
The House began the fourth vote on Wednesday shortly afternoon.
McCarthy was nominated again, this time by Rep. Mike Gallagher of Indiana. Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar nominated Hakeem Jeffries again, to cheers from the Democratic caucus. The Republican breakaways threw in another nominee: Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, who had switched his vote in the third round from McCarthy to Rep. Jim Jordan (who has said he does not want the speakership).
In all three rounds of Tuesday's voting, McCarthy received fewer votes than Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, although neither received a majority of votes. Votes went to other Republicans including Rep. Jim Jordan, of Ohio and former Rep. Lee Zeldin in the first ballot, then went entirely to Jordan in the second and third rounds. Nineteen Republicans voted against McCarthy in the first two rounds, with Donalds becoming the 20th who supported Jordan in the third round.
After the House adjourned following the third round of voting Tuesday evening, Republicans were locked in a stalemate, but former President Donald Trump weighed in Wednesday morning with a direct appeal to the House GOP urging them to rally behind McCarthy. He warned holdouts not to turn "a great triumph into a giant & embarrassing defeat."
It's unclear, though, whether Trump's endorsement will sway them to vote for McCarthy on the fourth ballot.
McCarthy seemed to suggest Tuesday night that he might be able to prevail with a lower majority threshold, telling reporters that he needs a range between 213 and 218 votes to win since Democrats have 212 votes. A number below 218 would only constitute an absolute majority if some members are absent or vote "present," lowering the total number of lawmakers casting a vote for or against him. If some of the 19 holdouts were to vote "present," he could win.
He told reporters, "Democrats have 212 votes; you get 213 votes, and the others don't say another name. That's how you can win."
Although this was the first time in roughly 100 years it's taken more than one ballot to vote in a new speaker, this delay is far from unprecedented. In 1855, the House took four months to select a new speaker.
Donalds clinches enough votes for McCarthy to likely fall short a fourth time
GOP Rep. Byron Donalds, the GOP alternate for McCarthy opponents, has obtained a sufficient number of votes for McCarthy to lose the speakership ballot for the fourth time in 24 hours. Donalds had already reached seven votes by the time the House, which is voting alphabetically, reached "D."
So far, McCarthy has failed to flip a single of his detractors.
House moves toward fourth vote for House speaker with McCarthy, Jeffries nominated again
Shortly after the House convened Wednesday at noon, Rep. Mike Gallagher of Indiana nominated McCarthy for House speaker, paving the way for a fourth round of voting to begin. After the nomination was announced, applause broke out in the House chamber from McCarthy's allies.
In remarks, Gallagher said he recognized his colleagues are getting "frustrated" but added "there's no place I'd rather be."
"My friends on the Democratic side misunderstand what's happening here. Sure, it looks messy, but democracy is messy, democracy is messy by design," he said. "That's a feature, not a bug of our system."
Gallagher said he is "proud" to be a member of a party that invites debate and acknowledged the frustrations from a faction of the Republica conference.
But he said McCarthy has gone "above and beyond" in listening to their concerns, putting forth a plan for the House and helping Republicans to secure the majority.
"Nobody has done more to lay out a plan for how we restore the basic functioning of this institution than Kevin McCarthy. Nobody. Nobody has done that," Gallagher said.
After Gallagher concluded his speech, Rep. Pete Aguilar, chairman of the Democratic caucus, again nominated Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries for the post. The chamber again broke out in applause.
"We are focused on serving the American people," Aguilar said in remarks. "In order to do that, we have to unite behind a speaker, and Democrats are united behind a speaker."
Texas Rep. Chip Roy then rose to nominate Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida for speaker. Donalds switched his vote on the third ballot Tuesday from McCarthy to Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.
Roy called Donalds a "solid conservative" and highlighted his record as a businessman and service in the Florida state legislature and in Congress.
"Here we are, and for the first time in history there have been two Black Americans placed into the nomination for speaker of the House," he said, adding "There is an important reason for nominating Byron and that is this country needs a change. This country needs leadership that does not reflect this city, this town that is badly broken."
The House then began its fourth round of voting for speaker.
Before the vote began, House staff counted the members present in the House chamber to establish a quorum. A quorum call showed 351 members in attendance.
Passing by reporters, McCarthy said they wouldn't adjourn without a vote.
"We're not going to adjourn," he said. "We'll have another vote today".
Mike Pence urges Republicans to rally around McCarthy
Former Vice President Mike Pence urged all Republicans to rally around McCarthy, as the fractured party enters a second day of the 118th Congress.
"Urging Every Republican in @HouseGOP to support my friend, Kevin McCarthy as the next Speaker of the House," Pence tweeted. "@GOPLeader's Leadership & Vision led to The New Republican Majority & I know Speaker McCarthy will lead the House to begin a Great American Comeback!"
Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu: "We effectively don't have a House of Representatives"
Before the House convenes at noon, House Democratic leaders warned of the consequences that flow from the ongoing — and so far unsuccessful — efforts by Republicans to elect a new House speaker, noting it's impeding the ability of House leaders to constitute committees and hire staff and lawmakers to assist their constituents.
"Now it gets serious, because we effectively don't have a House of Representatives. This can't keep on going. You can't have one branch of the federal government simply not function," Rep. Ted Lieu of California, vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, told reporters in a press conference. "We need Republicans to govern if they can. If they cannot, then they should let Democrats govern."
California Rep. Pete Aguilar, the caucus chair, said members "don't have statuses" until the House organizes, since the first order of business for the new Congress is the election of a House speaker. Because one has not yet been chosen, none of the incoming members have taken their oaths of office and therefore remain representatives-elect.
"This is going to start to impact the operations of the House moving forward," he said, later adding, "There could be a point where it does mean something to the constituents that we serve, whether we can engage in casework on their behalf and help individuals navigate the federal bureaucracy back home."
Aguilar criticized his Republican colleagues, saying they are characterized by "crisis, confusion, disarray."
"This is a crisis of the Congress and it's a crisis at the hands of the Republican dysfunction," he said.
Aguilar said he intends to once again nominate Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries for speaker when the House convenes and reiterated his colleagues will unify behind Jeffries as they have done on the prior three votes. He also said Democratic leadership has not had conversations about voting "present," which would lower the vote threshold to make it easier for McCarthy to secure the support needed to win the gavel.
Biden on House GOP disarray: "The world is looking"
Before departing the White House for Kentucky, where President Biden will be joined by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Mr. Biden said Republicans' inability to elect a House speaker is "not a good look" and "not a good thing" for the country.
"That's not my problem," he told reporters at the White House. "I just think it's a little embarrassing it's taking so long."
Mr. Biden added: "The rest of the world is looking. They're looking at can we get our act together?"
Asked whether he is concerned about the ability to govern if the impasse among House GOP members and members-elect continues, the president replied, "Not me — Congress to govern."
Mr. Biden lamented that the fight over who will become House speaker is coming in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
"This is the United States of America," he said. "I hope they get their act together."
How the speaker's race is impacting the operation of the House
The House can do nothing before the election of a speaker. No member of the House can be sworn into office, and they can't act on any legislation.
Committees now under Republican control can't launch the investigations they've planned into the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the origins of COVID-19, the handling of the Southern border and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
"There is no House of Representatives as we know it. There is no member of the House currently sworn in," CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe noted on CBS News' streaming channel Tuesday following the three failed votes.
It also means there is no House speaker in line for the presidency. After the vice president, it is the speaker who is next in line. Without a speaker, the president pro tempore of the Senate is next. In the 118th Congress, that would be Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington.
Gaetz writes to architect of Capitol to ask why McCarthy is occupying the speaker's office
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's most vocal GOP critics, asked the architect of the Capitol why it is that McCarthy is allowed to occupy the speaker's office, since he has not won the office.
In a letter dated Jan. 3, Gaetz wrote to Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton, "What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office? How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?" He asked Blanton for a speedy response, since "it seems Mr. McCarthy can no longer be considered Speaker-Designate following today's balloting."
Gaetz has voted against McCarthy in all three rounds of voting so far.
Trump calls on GOP holdouts to elect McCarthy speaker and not turn triumph into "giant & embarrassing defeat"
Former President Donald Trump urged all Republicans to rally behind McCarthy for speaker in a post to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday morning.
"Some really good conversations took place last night, and it's now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA,THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE "HOUSE" TWICE!" the former president wrote.
Trump told the House GOP holdouts not to squander their victory in taking control of the House, warning them against turning "a great triumph into a giant & embarrassing defeat."
"Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB - JUST WATCH!" he wrote in his appeal.
Trump endorsed McCarthy for speaker on the eve of Election Day in November, though he remained mum through Tuesday as the speaker's race devolved into chaos for Republicans.
It's unclear whether Trump's latest endorsement will sway the 20 GOP holdouts to throw their support behind McCarthy on the fourth ballot.
House adjourns without electing speaker after McCarthy fails to win
Rep. Kevin McCarthy lost three elections for Speaker of the House on Tuesday, leaving the chamber at a standstill. McCarthy said late Tuesday he is willing to continue negotiations with the 20 holdout conservative members. Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
McCarthy says he won't be driven out of race for speaker; spoke to Trump Tuesday night
Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters Tuesday night that there's no circumstance that will drive him out of the race for speaker, although it sounded as though he's willing to make further concessions to the Freedom Caucus, if necessary.
That contradicts his message to the Republican conference Tuesday morning that he was done negotiating.
"You want to get to 218, you're gonna have to keep talking," he said this evening, after he fell short in his bid to be speaker in three successive rounds of voting. McCarthy added, "I feel actually very good," though he admitted that "today — is it the day I wanted to have? No."
"I think we'll find our way to get there," he said. "And this is a healthy debate. It might not happen on the day we want it, but it's gonna happen."
He also said he spoke with former President Donald Trump Tuesday evening, and said Trump's view is that "he thinks it's better that all the Republicans get together and solve this. It doesn't look good for Republicans, but we want to be able to solve it where we're stronger in the long run."
McCarthy seemed to suggest that he might be able to prevail with a lower majority threshold, telling reporters that he needs a range between 213 and 218 votes to win since Democrats have 212 votes. A number below 218 would only constitute an absolute majority if some members are absent or vote "present," lowering the total number of lawmakers casting a vote for or against him. If some of the 19 holdouts were to vote "present," he could win.
He told reporters, "Democrats have 212 votes; you get 213 votes, and the others don't say another name. That's how you can win."
The Republicans opposing McCarthy
The 20 Republicans opposing McCarthy have different reasons for voting against him, making it more challenging for McCarthy to win over enough of them to secure the speaker's gavel. He can only afford to lose four Republican votes.
Some accuse him of perpetuating the "Washington status quo," and others doubt he'll follow through on promises to reform spending.
In Tuesday's final round of voting, he lost one more vote than in the prior two rounds when Republican Rep. Byron Donalds, of Florida, switched his vote from McCarthy to Rep. Jim Jordan. Donalds had pledged to vote for McCarthy on the first two ballots but not after that.
Some of the most vocal GOP opponents of McCarthy include Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona. Biggs, who ran against McCarthy for the top spot in GOP leadership, was initially nominated as the third candidate in the first round of voting, but Jordan was nominated to be the third candidate in the next two rounds.
The Republicans opposing McCarthy are generally further to the right than the rest of their conference.