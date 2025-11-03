Government shutdown live updates as impasse nears record length
What to know on Day 34 of the government shutdown:
- The Senate will reconvene Monday afternoon and is not currently scheduled to vote on a House-passed measure to fund the government. The government shutdown is on track to become the longest in history on Tuesday, when it would eclipse the 2018-2019 funding lapse.
- The Trump administration faces a deadline to respond Monday after two federal judges said it must tap into contingency funds to make payments for food stamps under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The SNAP benefits that roughly 42 million Americans rely on faced a funding shortfall on Saturday amid the shutdown.
- President Trump continued to urge the Senate over the weekend to do away with the filibuster, the 60-vote threshold needed to advance most legislation, which would allow Republicans to fund the government without Democratic votes. And in an interview on "60 Minutes," the president said his plan to end the shutdown is to "keep voting."
- Some senators have forecasted a possible end to the shutdown this week, as Republicans argue that Democrats may be willing to relent after Tuesday's elections. Meanwhile, Democrats argue the pressure will be up on the GOP due to the rising health insurance premiums, now visible after open enrollment on the Affordable Care Act marketplace began over the weekend.
Trump administration faces deadline today to respond on funding SNAP benefits
The Trump administration faces a noon deadline to respond after two federal judges said it must tap into contingency funds to make payments for food stamps under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, in recent days.
Roughly 42 million Americans rely on the SNAP benefits, which faced a funding shortfall on Saturday amid the shutdown.
Rhode Island Judge John J. McConnell, Jr., ordered the Trump administration to pay the food aid in full by Monday and to report to the court by noon regarding the status of the distribution.
Mr. Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday that he was asking for clarification from the court on funding SNAP during the shutdown. He said if the court provides appropriate legal direction, "it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding, just like I did with Military and Law Enforcement Pay."
Trump blames shutdown on Democrats, says Congress should "keep voting"
In an interview that aired Sunday on "60 Minutes," President Trump placed the blame for the ongoing government shutdown on Democrats and said his plan to end the standoff is to "keep voting."
"The Republicans are voting almost unanimously to end it, and the Democrats keep voting against ending it," Mr. Trump said. "You know, they've never had this. This has happened like 18 times before. The Democrats always voted for an extension, always saying, 'Give us an extension, we'll work it out.'"
He said Democrats have become "crazed lunatics" who have "lost their way."
Democrats are seeking an extension to expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits as a condition for their support to reopen the government.
Read more here and watch more of Norah O'Donnell's interview here.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says airport delays are "going to get worse" as shutdown drags on
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday that airport delays are "going to get worse" as the government shutdown drags on and air traffic controllers go unpaid.
"I think the real consequence is, what kind of rolling delays do you have throughout the system, right?" Duffy said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan." "We've seen problems at L.A., in Dallas, in D.C., Boston, Atlanta. And so I think it's only going to get worse."
Read more here.
Trump again calls for Senate to end the filibuster
President Trump late Sunday called again for the Senate to do away with the filibuster, the 60-vote threshold needed to advance most legislation. The comments come after he urged Republicans late last week to take "the Nuclear Option" to reopen the government without Democratic votes.
"TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, NOT JUST FOR THE SHUTDOWN, BUT FOR EVERYTHING ELSE," Mr. Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
The calls from the president come as some on the party's right flank, like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, have likewise urged Senate Republicans to change the upper chamber's rules to end the shutdown. But Senate Majority Leader John Thune favors preserving the filibuster, and a spokesperson said Friday that his position remains unchanged.
The president responded to Thune's position in an interview that aired on "60 Minutes" on Sunday, saying "I like John Thune. I think he's terrific, but I disagree with him on this point."
"The Republicans have to get tougher," the president said. "If we end the filibuster, we can do exactly what we want."
In the president's latest call to end the filibuster, he suggested that the move would benefit Republicans more broadly, saying "WE WILL GET ALL OF OUR COMMON SENSE POLICIES APPROVED (VOTER ID, ANYONE?) AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Mr. Trump also suggested that Democrats would take their first opportunity to do away with the filibuster.
"REMEMBER, THE DEMOCRATS WILL DO IT IMMEDIATELY, AS SOON AS THEY GET THE CHANCE," Mr. Trump said. "OUR DOING IT WILL NOT GIVE THEM THE CHANCE. REPUBLICANS, BE TOUGH AND SMART!"