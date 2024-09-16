Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles football is back in South Philly tonight. The Eagles will host the Atlanta Falcons in their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 2 after beating the Green Bay Packers last week in Brazil.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts will be without his top weapon against the Falcons. Star wideout A.J. Brown was ruled out on Sunday with a hamstring injury, which means fellow wide receiver DeVonta Smith could be in for a big night. Jahan Dotson, who the Eagles traded for last month, will see more playing time with Brown out.
The Eagles will also honor former quarterback Nick Foles, who officially announced his retirement from the NFL in August after 11 seasons. Foles, who won the only Super Bowl in Eagles history and caught the "Philly Special" against the New England Patriots in the 41-33 victory, will get the standing ovation of a lifetime from fans in the Linc.
Former Birds center Jason Kelce will also be in the house in his new role on ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown."
Follow our live blog below for updates.
Rookie CB Quinyon Mitchell nearly records first INT
After the Eagles turned the ball over on downs, rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell nearly got it right back.
Mitchell jumped a pass from Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins intended for wideout Drake London, but the rookie out of Toledo wasn't able to corral the pass.
The incompletion forced the Falcons to punt, so the Eagles will get another crack to find the end zone.
Eagles fail to convert on 4th down in red zone
The Eagles failed to convert on fourth down in the red zone after driving down the field thanks to multiple long runs by Saquon Barkley.
Barkley had runs of 9, 10, 11 and 11 to get the Eagles to the 15-yard line, but after that, he didn't touch the ball.
After burning a timeout, the Eagles decided to go for it on fourth-and-four from the 9-yard line but Jalen Hurts' pass to Dallas Goedert was incomplete, which led to the Birds turning the ball over on downs midway through the first quarter.
Eagles' first drive ends with odd 3rd down call
The Eagles found themselves in third-and-9 from their own 49-yard line on their first drive.
The Eagles weren't able to pick up the first down after offensive coordinator Kellen Moore called a quarterback draw for Jalen Hurts, who only picked up 3 yards.
The call led to boos from the crowd as the Birds punted the ball.
Eagles inactives
Along with A.J. Brown, the Eagles listed linebacker Devin White as a healthy scratch against the Falcons.