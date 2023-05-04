How to watch every Star Wars movie on Star Wars Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Today is Star Wars Day (May the Fourth), so you may be wondering how to best celebrate and get your Star Wars fix. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a newbie to the galaxy far, far away, there are plenty of ways to join in the fun. One popular way to celebrate Star Wars Day is by watching the movies and TV shows that make up the Star Wars cinematic universe. Luckily, Disney+ makes it easy to do just that, with every single film and series available on its streaming platform.

How to celebrate Star Wars Day:

To get started, sign up for Disney+ today for as little as $8 a month. You can also take advantage of streaming platform bundles that include Hulu and ESPN+ for even more content. And no, this isn't some Jedi mind trick. You'll have access to all of Disney's vast content.

Still confused? Don't worry, young padawan. If you want to watch all the Star Wars content that Disney+ has to offer, we have a step-by-step guide to get you started so you can have the perfect, all-day Star Wars movie marathon experience. If you prefer the dark side, you can let the fun spill all the way into Saturday, May 6, which is sometimes lovingly referred to as 'Sith Day.'

If you want even more ideas for celebrating Star Wars Day, be sure to check out this Amazon deal on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the best Star Wars Lego sets for Star Wars Day 2023 and our roundup, the ultimate Star Wars gift guide.

A guide to watching every Star Wars movie

Disney+

Sign up for Disney+. If you're not already a Disney+ subscriber, you'll need to sign up for the service. Plans start at $8 a month for the ad-supported Disney+ service on its own, or the premium standalone Disney+ model for $11 a month. But if you're interested in a streaming platform bundle, this is one of the best ones out there. You can get Hulu and Disney+ with ads for $10 a month, Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ with ads for $13 a month, or the Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle without ads for $20 a month. Get Disney+ today starting at $8 a month Sign up for Disney+, $8 a month and up Find the Star Wars section. Once you're logged into Disney+, navigate to the Star Wars section. This should be easily accessible from the homepage, but you can also search for "Star Wars" in the search bar. Start with the prequels. If you want to watch the Star Wars movies in chronological order, start with the prequels. This includes "The Phantom Menace," "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith." Watch the original trilogy. After you've finished the prequels, move on to the original trilogy, which many consider to be the best movies to this day. Start with "A New Hope," then "The Empire Strikes Back" and finally "Return of the Jedi." End with the sequels. Finally, you can watch the newest sequels to the original Star Wars trilogy. In order, watch "The Force Awakens," "The Last Jedi" and "The Rise of Skywalker." Watch the spin-offs. If you're still craving more Star Wars content, Disney+ also has several spin-off movies and TV shows to choose from. These include "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story" but also esteemed shows like "The Mandalorian," "Andor," "The Book of Boba Fett" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Plus, you know Disney+ has the classic animated series "Star Wars: Clone Wars," as well as new series like "Star Wars: Visions," "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" and "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures."

In addition to watching Star Wars content, you can also celebrate Star Wars Day by dressing up in Star Wars cosplay, playing Star Wars video games, or attending virtual Star Wars Day events. You can also take advantage of Star Wars Day deals and discounts on Star Wars merchandise.

That's it! With Disney+, you can easily stream every Star Wars movie and spin-off series, making it the perfect way to celebrate Star Wars Day on Thursday. May the Fourth (and the force) be with you as you celebrate Star Wars Day and immerse yourself in the epic world of Jedi, Sith and lightsabers.

Watch everything Star Wars on Disney+, $8 a month and up

Watch Star Wars on a brand-new smart TV

Walmart

Looking for a brand-new television for all your movie marathon needs, you are? Watch all your favorite Star Wars content on Disney+ on a smart TV. We've rounded up some great deals for the latest in high-quality TV technology.

