Best tool deals at Amazon: Save on Ryobi, Dewalt and more

Tools can be expensive. That's why we've curated the best Amazon tool deals to help you accomplish your fall home-improvement projects, maintain your woodworking hobby or just make repairs around the house without breaking the bank.

Now is the perfect time to stock your toolkit with the best tools from top brands like Dewalt, Black and Decker, Ryobi and more.

The best Amazon tool deals

These tools are perfect additions to your home or garage. With these deals, you can upgrade your toolkit at a fraction of the cost. Plus, if you're a Prime member, many of these items can arrive in just two days.

Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill: $99 (45% off)

Here's a chance to snag a powerful and bestselling handheld drill from Dewalt for 45% off its usual price. Right now at Amazon, you can buy this drill for just $99.

This popular drill comes with one rechargeable battery pack and a charger, along with a handy contractor bag to carry all of its components. The drill has a maximum rotation speed of 1,500 RPM. It also features 16 clutch positions and delivers 300 unit watts of power out, which makes it ideal for a wide range of applications.

The Dewalt 20V Max also provides a 0.5-inch single-sleeve ratcheting chuck that offers a tight bit of gripping strength, along with an ergonomic handle for superior comfort and control. What's also super convenient is that the removable battery also works with many of Dewalt's other handheld power tools.

Ryobi 18V cordless cultivator: $214 (save 24%)

The Ryobi 18V One+ Cultivator is a versatile tool for people who love gardening. It has adjustable tines for easy garden preparation, and you can choose from three modes for different tasks. It's compact, lightweight and comes with a long-lasting battery. Plus, it's backed by a three-year warranty.

It's now on sale for $214 (regularly $280).

Ryobi 12V cordless rotary tool kit: $55 (save 32%)

Looking to take your woodworking projects to the next level? This budget-friendly rotary tool kit is a great option.

Each kit includes a 12-volt cordless rotary tool, 35 accessories, three attachments, a wrench, an accessory storage case, a USB cable and an operator's manual. It's a great starter kit for cutting, sanding, polishing, engraving and more.

You can get 32% off on this Ryobi rotary tool kit now at Amazon.





Black and Decker 20V Max Powerconnect cordless drill with 100-piece kit: Save 14%

The Black and Decker 20V Max Powerconnect cordless drill kit comes with a 100-piece accessories kit, perfect for common household jobs and DIY projects. Use this cordless drill on wood, metal and plastic with a powerful motor that reaches up to 750 RPM. The kit includes a variety of bits and accessories, and the drill is designed with a 24-position clutch to prevent stripping and overdriving screws. A storage case keeps everything organized and ready for your next task.

This cordless drill set, which is now $60, was originally $70.

Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander: $111 (save 38%)

With a brushless motor, Dewalt's orbital sander delivers unmatched efficiency for smooth sanding. Adjust the speed from 8,000 to 12,000 OPM to tackle any task. Its low-profile design ensures precise sanding, and the replaceable eight-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad makes paper changes a breeze. Say goodbye to dust issues with the dust-sealed switch, too. It's a must-have for any tool lover.

Right now, it's marked down to $111 (regularly $179).

Black and Decker 20V Max Powerconnect cordless jigsaw: 14% off



The Black and Decker 20V Max PowerConnect jigsaw offers flexible use, allowing you to make straight, curved, angle and plunged cuts with precision. It features a variable-speed trigger for enhanced control and tool-free blade changes for quick swaps of both U and T shank blades. Additionally, the jigsaw includes a 45-degree bevel shoe for angled cuts, a wire guard for precise cutting and a built-in dust blower to keep things clean as you work.

This jigsaw is now on sale for $60, which is 14% off its $70 list price.

Milwaukee M18 Fuel Hackzall: $127 (save 31%)

The Milwaukee 2719-21 M18 Fuel Hackzall is a high-performance, one-handed reciprocating saw with superior speed and maneuverability. Its compact design, low vibration and advanced features ensure optimal performance and durability in challenging cutting applications. You'll be surprised how big of a project this little saw can take on.

It's on sale now for $127 at Amazon (regularly $185).