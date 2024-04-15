The best summer laptop deals at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's no need to wait until the next Amazon Prime Day or a Fourth of July sale to snag a new Windows laptop, Apple MacBook or Chromebook Plus and save hundreds of dollars in the process. In fact, if you head over to Amazon right now, you'll discover dozens of bestselling laptops have been generously discounted.

So, whether you're look for an entry-level or extremely powerful laptop that can easily handle all of your mobile computing, or even a gaming laptop that's ready to take you on all sorts of virtual adventures, you'll discover exactly what you're looking for from brands like Apple, Acer, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung and more.

What are the best Amazon laptop deals right now?

Our in-house team of tech and shopping experts has curated this roundup of the best deals on laptops available right now on Amazon. Don't wait -- some of these deals are so good, inventory is selling out quickly.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 (2023): $2,449 (11% off)

Microsoft, the company that created the Windows operating system, offers an impressive lineup of Microsoft Surface laptops and 2-in-1 devices. Right now on Amazon, you can get your hands on the 2023 version of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 for 11% off its usual price. This means you can buy it for just $2,449.

This laptop offers a 14.4-inch touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs using the Intel Core i7-13700KF processor with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and comes configured with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage, but at the time of purchase, you can upgrade the RAM. And Windows 11 Home comes preinstalled.

From the Surface Laptop Studio 2, you can expect up to an 18-hour battery life per charge. One of the things we love about this laptop is that you can stream movies that look and sound exactly as the director intended, thanks to support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. Plus, the Surface's 3:2 display ratio is ideal for editing photos and videos, or creating social media content. The computer is also equipped with a nice selection of ports.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 (2024): $2,000 (9% off)

For a limited time, you can get this 2024 version of the bestselling Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 laptop for just $2,000, which is 9% off its regular price of $2,200. The most notable feature of this laptop is its stunning 14-inch OLED display that offers 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixel) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

This display offers an anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-smudge coating, along with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, a maximum brightness of 400 nits and a 100% sRGB color gamut. You also get Dolby Vision support. We also like that the laptop can be used with up to three external monitors at once via a HDMI or Thunderbolt 4 connection.

The computer runs using the fast and powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and comes configured with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. You can upgrade the SSD to 2TB or 4TB at the time of purchase. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon offers an all-day battery life and weighs in at just 2.42 pounds. Now that this laptop is on sale at Amazon, it represents a really good value for the investment.

Apple 2024 13" MacBook Air with M3 processor: $999 (9% off)

The 2024 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 processor is a lower-end laptop that's part of Apple's latest lineup of MacBook Air computers. While not as fast or powerful as the latest MacBook Pro laptops, this model is easily able to handle all of an average user's everyday computing needs.

What people love about the MacBook Air is that it's lightweight and super thin, which makes it easy to transport and use almost anywhere. It also offers up to an 18 hour battery life. And like all MacBook's, it runs the latest version of MacOS Sonoma and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps as all other MacBook and iMac computers.

As a result, right out of the box, the MacBook Air is ready to handle the most common tasks people use their laptop for -- from email and web surfing, to photo editing, time management, contact management, video streaming, music streaming and so much more.

The laptop also works seamlessly with Apple iCloud and all of Apple's other services, so it can sync your data, documents, files, photos and content between your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, iMac and other compatible equipment within the Apple ecosystem. At the moment, this is Apple's least expensive 2024 MacBook Air, although the 2022 model (that runs using the older M2 processor) is also on sale (see below).

To learn all about the latest 2024 MacBook Air laptops, check out our take on whether the Apple MacBook Air is worth it. (Spoiler alert: It very much is.)

Apple 2022 13" MacBook Air with M2 processor: $829 (17% off)

For average users who want an entry-level MacBook, without having to spend extra money for technology and features they don't need, this 2022 13-inch MacBook Air -- which runs the older M2 processor -- is a viable option. And right now, Amazon has this laptop on sale for 17% off, which brings its price down to just $829.

Yes, this laptop runs the latest version of MacOS Sonoma and comes with the same powerful apps that are preinstalled on all current MacBooks. This version of the MacBook Air simply runs an older version of Apple's silicon (the M2, as opposed to the M3), so the computer won't perform as quickly as the newer models.

This version of the MacBook Air comes configured with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. It's also equipped with a bright and vibrant 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display and a 1080p resolution webcam. Choose between four casing color options.

The 2022 MacBook Air weighs in at just 2.7 pounds and offers a battery life up to 18 hours per charge. At just $829, this is an awesome deal for an entry-level Apple MacBook.

HP 14" Ultra Light Laptop: $250 (14% off)

So if your computing needs are very basic or rely primarily on the cloud, this ultra-low-cost Windows laptop from HP is being offered by Amazon for just $250. It runs on an Intel Celeron quad-core N4120 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and just 64GB of internal storage. However, the laptop does offer a microSD memory card slot and includes a 128GB memory card which provides additional storage.

And, when you purchase this discounted laptop from Amazon, you'll get a one year subscription to Microsoft 365 for free, so you can handle tasks like word processing, spreadsheet management, digital slide presentations, email, scheduling, web surfing and more.

The computer comes preinstalled with Windows 11 Home. We don't recommend this laptop for gaming or any tasks that require a lot of computing power. For someone who needs just the basics, this laptop offers a really good value.

Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2: $215 (57% off)

For anyone who relies primarily on running cloud applications, such as any of the Google Workspace or Microsoft 365 apps, or who enjoys playing online games, a Chromebook Plus is an extremely affordable alternative to a Windows laptop. For a limited time, Amazon has slashed the price of this Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 by a whopping 57%, so you'll pay just $215.

Like all Chromebook Plus laptops that run the ChromeOS operating system, this one now has Google Gemini AI-based tools integrated into the operating system and many popular apps. These AI tools are designed to streamline common computing tasks and make them easier to perform. This includes everything from web surfing and word processing, to photo editing and creating content for social media.

This particular Chromebook Plus offers a 12.2-inch touchscreen display. The device can easily be used as either a traditional laptop or tablet. It comes with a pen-shaped stylus, allowing users to handwrite or draw directly on the screen. The display rotates a full 360-degrees. We also like that this laptop has a built in microSD memory card slot, so it's easy to expand onboard memory at anytime. And the computer weighs in at less than three pounds. It measures 11.34 x 8.2 x 0.67 inches, so it's extremely portable.

While not fully waterproof, the Chromebook Plus V2 is spill-resistant. It also runs many Android apps available from the Google Play Store and comes with all of Google's most popular apps and services preinstalled. If you're interested in switching to one of the latest Chromebook Plus laptops, we've got everything you need to know, including the five best Chromebook Plus laptops for 2024 and our newly updated 2024 Chromebook Plus laptop buyer guide.

Acer Aspire 3 laptop: $300 (7% off)

Sometimes you just don't need a laptop with all the RGB lighting or bells and whistles. You need a serious workhorse that can get you through your day. The Acer Aspire 3 is the ideal computer to handle basic tasks. It's super thin and lightweight, but still capable of multitasking.

This configuration offers a AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for storage. Its 15.6-inch, 1080p display offers crisp colors and great viewing angles, while its keyboard feels great to use for long periods of time. The computer is also equipped with a webcam and Wi-Fi connectivity. And with an 11-hour battery life, it can get you through your entire workday and then allow you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows at night.

Right now, get the Acer Aspire 3 for just $300, which is 7% off its normal price.

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop: $1,197 (20% off)



Check out this Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop that Amazon has on sale right now for 20% off. This sale brings the price down to $1,197, which is a great price for a gaming laptop with these specs.

In addition to a 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) display with a maximum brightness of 300 nits, this Windows laptop comes equipped with a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. You also get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

One of the best things about this gaming laptop is its backlit keyboard that offers programmable RGB lighting. Keep in mind, this computer was originally released in 2019 and it comes with Windows 10 Home preinstalled. Battery life is up to six hours.

This is a great gaming laptop option for casual gamers who prefer experience games via an online service, like Xbox Game Pass or Nvidia GeForce Now.

Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop: $3,200 (26% off)

If you'd like a souped-up, 2023 version of the Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop that's powered by a 13th Gen Intel i9-13950HX processor and a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD for storage, this is the laptop to go with.

The 16-inch dual mode mini-LED display offers stunning 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. Or it can provide FHD+ resolution at a refresh rate up to 240Hz. And of course, the display offers 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy. In other words, you'll be getting the processing and graphics power needed to experience any and all of your favorite AAA games.

Windows 11 comes preinstalled on this gaming laptop, which weighs in at 5.4 pounds. Whether you're shopping for yourself or a hard-core gamer in your life, this Razer Blade 16 will provide a top-notch gaming experience.

Get this laptop at Amazon for just $3,200 right now, which is 26% off its normal price.

To discover more great deals on all sorts of tech gear, don't miss any of our continuously updated consumer tech coverage. We also offer informative product roundups, in-depth product reviews and so much more.